Federal highway closed for a year due to bridge work

An elevated bridge on federal highway 42 near Lahnstein (Rhine-Lahn district) was fully closed on Tuesday night for extensive renovation work. According to plans, the work should take around a year so that traffic can start moving again from around January 2025, said a spokeswoman for the Rhineland-Palatinate State Mobility Agency (LBM) in Koblenz on Tuesday. Construction is expected to cost around 14 million euros.

The bridge with a length of around 335 meters over the Lahn is used by an average of around 22,500 vehicles every day. Several detour routes, some of them extensive, have been set up. Preparatory work for the major construction site has been underway since the fall, including changes to the traffic routing in Lahnstein.

Source: www.stern.de