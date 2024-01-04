Federal government wants to approve indicators for bicycles

The Ministry of Transport is planning to allow indicators on two-wheelers across the board in future - whether with or without a motor. However, critics are calling for other measures to improve road safety.

The German government wants to allow indicators on bicycles in future. "Optional direction indicators (indicators) can replace the hand signal when indicating a turn," announced the Federal Ministry of Transport, confirming a report in the "Rheinische Post". The reason for this is safety: the ministry is concerned about the increasing number of accidents involving pedelecs, a spokeswoman explained.

At present, indicators are only permitted on multi-track bicycles such as rickshaws. To indicate a turn, it is currently necessary to take your hand off the handlebars, explained the ministry spokesperson. In difficult situations, this could lead to impaired riding stability and altered braking behavior.

"The situation described here could be mitigated by optional direction indicators." The German Cyclists' Federation (ADFC) welcomed the plan. Legal expert Roland Huhn told the "Rheinische Post" that direction indicators are easier to see than hand signals, especially in the dark. Particularly when turning left, serious collisions often occur because cyclists are overlooked.

Timing of the introduction of blinker permits still open

Stefan Gelbhaar, transport policy spokesman for the Green parliamentary group in the Bundestag, argued that normal road bikes are too narrow for indicators. The direction indicator could hardly be seen. Instead, "good cycling infrastructure and appropriate speeds" make more sense for greater safety, Gelbhaar emphasized.

"Especially in urban areas, 30 km/h helps to significantly reduce the risk of accidents and accident damage." The Ministry of Transport explained that the requirements for optional indicators on bicycles should be introduced with the planned revision of the Road Traffic Licensing Regulations.

The Ministry of Transport announced in mid-December that the draft of this StVZO was to be submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice at the beginning of the year to "initiate the legal formality check." Due to the "complexity of the extensive draft", it is not yet possible to predict when the Bundesrat will deal with the StVZO and when it could come into force, the ministry spokesperson explained.

Interest groups welcome change

The German Road Safety Council welcomed the plans. President Manfred Wirsch said that indicators could contribute to greater road safety and fewer injuries on the roads. "Turning becomes safer because both hands remain on the handlebars and, especially at night, the intention to turn is more visible to other road users. Collisions with cyclists turning left often result in serious injuries and could be reduced in this way."

An ADAC spokesperson said that the ADAC believes the move is the right one and important for road safety. The current regulation is incomprehensible and no longer seems up-to-date. "Electric assistance makes it easier for older people with physical disabilities in particular to access the bike. They often find it difficult to give hand signals because they have to take one hand off the handlebars."

Siegfried Brockmann, Head of Insurers' Accident Research, said that a turn signal naturally has advantages in the dark, especially if you want to turn and have to stop in the middle to wait for oncoming traffic. "On the other hand, there can also be additional dangers if I forget to switch off the blinker during the day. Either way, this is certainly not a milestone in improving cycling safety."

