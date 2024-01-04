Federal government wants to allow indicators for all bicycles

The German government wants to allow indicators for all bicycles when turning. This is the result of an answer to a parliamentary question, which was first reported by the "Rheinische Post". A spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of Transport said on Thursday in Berlin that the new regulation was planned as part of a revision of the Road Traffic Licensing Regulations.

The ministry is concerned about the increasing number of accidents involving pedelecs, she added. It is currently necessary to take your hand off the handlebars to indicate a turning maneuver. In difficult situations, this could lead to impaired riding stability and altered braking behavior. This could be mitigated by optional direction indicators. Optional indicators could replace hand signals when cyclists indicate that they want to turn.

According to the current road traffic licensing regulations, "direction indicators" are only permitted on multi-track bicycles and bicycles with a superstructure such as bicycle rickshaws, where the rider's hand signals are completely or partially concealed.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de