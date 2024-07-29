- Federal Government takes action against Japanese beetles

The pest has not yet been spotted in Germany, but it's causing great concern: To protect against the Japanese beetle, the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) is stepping up its precautions. "Early detection is key to combating plant pests like the Japanese beetle," explains Ophelia Nick, Parliamentary State Secretary at the BMEL. The goal is to prevent an outbreak through preventive measures. "We still have a chance," she emphasizes.

The feeding pest appeared in the Swiss border town of Basel at the beginning of July, threatening particularly Baden-Württemberg and southern Germany. It poses a significant risk to agriculture and forestry, as it damages leaves, flowers, or fruits of over 300 plant species.

Prevention instead of combat

The federal states are responsible for monitoring and combating the beetles on-site. In Baden-Württemberg, due to the higher risk, green material and soil from the infested area and buffer zone can only be transported further under strict conditions. Regular surveys using special pheromone traps are also carried out in all federal states.

Once the insect has established itself, eradication becomes difficult. Experiences from countries like Italy show that the Japanese beetle can naturally spread up to ten kilometers per year within the first years. "That's what we need to prevent," emphasizes Bernhard Schäfer from the Julius Kühn Institute (JKI). The Japanese beetle could also be introduced as a "stowaway" on vehicles or with plants and plant parts like a bouquet of flowers, says the head of the JKI's specialist institute for questions of plant health in Braunschweig.

Returners from affected regions should check their vehicles and luggage

Therefore, the Federal Ministry appeals to citizens. They should immediately report any suspected infestation to the plant protection service of their respective federal state. They should also catch any suspicious beetles and hand them over to the authorities in a sealed container. Furthermore, returners from heavily affected regions, such as northern Italy and southern Switzerland, should thoroughly check their vehicles and luggage. Plants, cut flowers, vegetables, or fruits from these regions should rather not be brought into the country.

The Japanese beetle (Popillia japonica), originating from Asia, is classified as a pest in the European Union that can cause particularly severe damage. The insects attack orchards, vineyards, forests, green areas, and gardens. The larvae also attack roots, which can lead to the death of the plants. There are no natural enemies here.

The beetle is only about one centimeter long, has a metallic-glossy green head and brown wings. Notable are five white hair tufts on each side of the abdomen and two white hair tufts at the end of the abdomen.

The Commission, as part of its preventive measures, may adopt implementing acts laying down the rules for the application of regulations to combat the Japanese beetle in Europe. Early detection and prevention are crucial to controlling the spread of this pest, as once established, eradication becomes challenging.

