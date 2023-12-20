Internet age - Federal government launches reform of the Postal Act

The reform of the outdated Postal Act is getting underway. The Federal Cabinet approved a proposal from the Federal Ministry of Economics on Wednesday, as the Deutsche Presse-Agentur learned from government circles. The rules, which date back to the 1990s, are to be adapted to the changed demand in the Internet age. Now it is the turn of the Bundestag and Bundesrat, and the reform could be finalized next spring.

According to the German government 's plans, Deutsche Post will be under less time pressure to deliver letters in future. This will enable it to reduce costs and discontinue the still common practice of transporting letters by night fliers. For consumers, this means that they will probably have to wait longer for letters than before. Currently, Swiss Post still has to deliver at least 80 percent of letters posted today on the next working day; in future, there will only be a minimum value for the third working day after posting, then 95 percent. Letters will therefore take longer to arrive, but they should arrive reliably.

The rules on the use of subcontractors are to be tightened and parcels weighing 10 kilos or more are to be marked - this is to prevent parcel carriers from making mistakes. According to the plan, parcels heavier than 20 kilos must either be transported by two people or with a technical aid. This regulation is also intended to prevent back problems.

Source: www.stern.de