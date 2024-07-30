Skip to content
Federal government fails to provide Bavaria with flood aid

When the flood held Bavaria in suspense in June, many federal politicians made aid promises. Nothing has happened since then. Söder now doubts the future Bavarian solidarity in response.

2 min read
From a Bavarian perspective, federal politicians like Olaf Scholz have not kept their aid promises to the flood victims in the Free State.

Bavaria's Minister-President Markus Söder has accused the federal government of complete failure in addressing flood damage. "Nothing, absolutely nothing, has come in terms of help. We're not getting any support from the large flood reconstruction fund. Bavaria is just supposed to pay in, but we're not getting anything out. And with the immediate aid, nothing has happened yet. We find it scandalous," the CSU leader said after a meeting of the Bavarian cabinet in Kloster Weltenburg near Kelheim. Green politician Jamila Schäfer, a member of the Bundestag's budget committee, rejected the criticism.

"When the flood happened, federal ministers were there almost immediately, standing with us and the helpers," said Söder, naming Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), Culture State Minister Claudia Roth (Greens), and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). All had promised help, but nothing has arrived yet. "Promises were made that have not been kept."

For Bavaria, the situation is doubly difficult, Söder emphasized. On the one hand, the Free State pays up to a billion for the help of others - like in the case of the Ahr Valley flood - "we're happy to do that," but on the other hand, Bavaria is being completely abandoned.

The argument that the June flood in Bavaria was not of national scale does not hold, said Söder. There is no difference here. Therefore, it is not acceptable to "shirk help" and to "at least shamefully" refer to a European aid fund.

Bavaria will continue to put pressure on and, of course, changes will have to be made if there is a new government someday. This also applies to the other aid funds through a change in the law, "because I am not prepared for solidarity to apply to everyone, just not to Bavaria."

Jamila Schäfer (Greens) said the federal government stands by its pledge and will cover the damages from the flood disaster. "As with the Ahr Valley, the affected regions will be relieved with a special fund," said Schäfer. However, this requires that the damages are finally quantified. The Member of the Bundestag said: "Instead of unsettling people, Markus Söder should finally deliver the final numbers to the federal government."

The federal government's Cabinet should certainly discuss the lack of support provided to Bavaria in addressing the flood damage. As Söder mentioned, Bavaria has been contributing heavily to aid funds but has not received sufficient assistance in return.

Despite Söder's criticism, Green politician Jamila Schäfer affirmed that the federal government will cover the damages from the flood disaster in Bavaria, once the damages are quantified.

