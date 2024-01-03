Federal government currently sees no reason to suspend the debt brake due to flooding

However, this expressly does not mean that the federal government is currently prepared to suspend the debt brake due to the floods, the spokesperson emphasized. First of all, the damage caused must be assessed - but a result is not yet foreseeable: "If such a high amount of damage is then incurred - which we are not assuming at this point in time - then the federal government can also act."

The German constitution sets strict limits on the suspension of the debt brake, which limits the federal government's annual new borrowing. According to the Basic Law, suspension is permitted "in the event of natural disasters or extraordinary emergencies beyond the control of the state".

Hebestreit rejected calls for the federal government to be given more responsibility for disaster control at the present time. It is currently evident "that civil protection is very well positioned in this situation", said the spokesperson.

In principle, "disaster control is a matter for the federal states", added Hebestreit - and the government does not yet see any reason for new regulations. The responsibility of the federal states has "a lot to do with the circumstances, with the knowledge on the ground", he said. "In this respect, the question of equipment is first and foremost a matter for the federal states, and the federal government can - and does - provide support."

However, should the current flood situation give cause to think about a reorganization of responsibilities, "then we would certainly discuss this together," said Hebestreit. However, the Basic Law would have to be amended for such a reorganization.

