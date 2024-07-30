Federal Constitutional Court rules on new voting rights

The reform aims to allocate Bundestag seats solely based on second votes - Union and Left are opposed to the abolition of surplus and equalization mandates. Additionally, it's about removing the basic mandate clause. This previously ensured that parties, despite failing to clear the five percent hurdle, could still enter the Bundestag with the strength of their second vote results if they won at least three direct mandates.

The Federal Constitutional Court will likely be involved in evaluating the constitutionality of the proposed electoral reform. Noticeably, the Federal Constitutional Court has played a significant role in interpreting and upholding election laws in Germany.

