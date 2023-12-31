New Year's speech - Federal Chancellor Scholz: "We don't need to be afraid of the future"

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is optimistic that Germany is up to the challenges of these times. "We can also cope with headwinds," said the SPD politician in his New Year's address, the text of which was circulated in advance on Saturday. "That doesn't make the challenges of our time any smaller."

But the realization that everyone is needed - the top researcher as well as the geriatric nurse, the policewoman as well as the parcel carrier, the pensioner as well as the young apprentice - makes us stronger. "If we realize this, if we treat each other with this respect, then we don't need to be afraid of the future!"

However,Scholz also spoke of understanding for the concerns of the citizens. "Corona was barely halfway over when Russia started a relentless war in the middle of Europe," he said. Shortly afterwards, Russian President Vladimir Putin turned off the gas tap, and in the fall there was the brutal terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel. "Our world has become more turbulent and rougher. It is changing at an almost breathtaking speed."

That's why Germany also has to change. "For some, this is also causing dissatisfaction. I take that to heart," he said. "And at the same time, I know that we in Germany will get through it."

Scholz announced his intention to invest heavily in the future. "Because anyone who is traveling by train these days or is stuck in a traffic jam in front of a dilapidated bridge will notice that our country has been run down for too long. That is why we are investing now: in proper roads and better railroads."

However, none of this has become any easier in light of the far-reaching ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court in mid-November. "We won't be able to implement all the projects we had in mind."

In mid-November, the Federal Constitutional Court declared the reallocation of 60 billion euros in the 2021 budget null and void. The money had been approved as a coronavirus loan, but was subsequently to be used for climate protection and modernizing the economy. At the same time, the judges ruled that the state was not allowed to set aside emergency loans for later years.

The Chancellor also found critical words for the policies of the year that was coming to an end. "Discussions about the right path are part of it. So is the struggle for fair compromises - even if I could have done without some of the loud debates of the past weeks and months."

