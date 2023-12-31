Storm - Federal Chancellor Scholz thanks helpers in flood areas

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has praised cohesion during a visit to flood areas in Lower Saxony. "The weather and nature are challenging us," said the SPD politician in Verden. "That's why it's important that we stick together in the state. This is also being done everywhere by the relevant organizations, the police, the fire department, the technical relief organization, and the German Armed Forces have also provided their support." Many volunteers are also doing everything they can to minimize the consequences and protect people and homes.

"I can see that the willingness goes far beyond those who are now working or volunteering in the aid organizations. Local citizens are also helping in a very concrete way and asking what they can do," said Scholz. "That is important. I believe that this shows that solidarity exists in our country and that there is a willingness to stick together." Scholz assured that the federal government would also support the affected states and municipalities in coping "with all its possibilities".

Scholz had previously taken a helicopter flight to gain an impression of the flood situation in the north of Lower Saxony. He was accompanied by Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil and the state's Minister of the Interior, Daniela Behrens (both SPD).

The situation in some of the flood areas in Lower Saxony remains tense. According to the authorities, however, the situation is not expected to worsen for the time being - but river levels could rise again locally in the new year.

Short break in the rain over New Year's Eve

The weather forecast is favorable. There will be a short break in the rain with only local showers over the New Year, said a meteorologist from the German Weather Service. However, the precipitation would not be relevant to flooding, the Lower Saxony Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation Agency(NLWKN) announced in its situation report on Sunday morning.

According to the NLWKN, the flood peak, i.e. the highest water level during a flood, has been reached in Lower Saxony for the time being. However, water levels are still high, especially in the lower reaches of rivers. It is not yet possible to speak of an easing of the flood situation.

In addition to Lower Saxony, the south of Saxony-Anhalt on the border with Thuringia and areas in North Rhine-Westphalia are also affected by flooding. The district of Mansfeld-Südharz in Saxony-Anhalt declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the situation eased slightly at the turn of the year. "Overall, the trend in water levels is declining," said a spokesperson for the NRW Ministry of the Environment when asked by the German Press Agency on Saturday. The water levels also continued to fall on Sunday.

Expansion of disaster control required

In view of the floods in Lower Saxony, the Association of Cities and Towns is calling on the federal and state governments to provide significantly more money for disaster control. "The federal and state governments must once again significantly increase funding for flood and disaster protection - on a permanent basis and not ad hoc via special programs. In the past, too much money has been saved on disaster control," Managing Director Helmut Dedy told the German Press Agency.

In the Berlin newspaper "Tagesspiegel", SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil also spoke out in favor of "massively expanding disaster protection and flood prevention".

Source: www.stern.de