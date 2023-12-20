Federal Cabinet deals with 2024 budget
A ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court in mid-November caused a double-digit billion euro hole in the budget for 2024. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) then held intensive discussions in an attempt to find a solution. They finally announced an agreement last Wednesday. This contains numerous measures.
Source: www.stern.de