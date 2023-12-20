Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsitself2024steffen hebestreitfederal cabinetdeals withFederal Councilwithfederal constitutional courtBundestaghouseholdcoalition leadership

Federal Cabinet deals with 2024 budget

One week after the coalition leaders reached an agreement, the Federal Cabinet will discuss the 2024 budget on Wednesday (11.00 a.m.). The cabinet will be informed of the details of the agreement. According to government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, a Bundestag resolution on the budget is...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
The Cabinet in November.aussiedlerbote.de
The Cabinet in November.aussiedlerbote.de

Federal Cabinet deals with 2024 budget

A ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court in mid-November caused a double-digit billion euro hole in the budget for 2024. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) then held intensive discussions in an attempt to find a solution. They finally announced an agreement last Wednesday. This contains numerous measures.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Die in der Studie verwendeten Kraken wurden vom Meeresboden rund um die Antarktis gesammelt..aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Octopus DNA may predict future sea level rise

Study of octopus DNA may solve a lingering mystery about when the rapidly melting West Antarctic ice sheet last collapsed and reveal valuable information about how much sea levels may rise in the future under a warming climate .

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest