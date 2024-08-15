Skip to content
Federal agency warns of rubber bears with fly-fungus venom

The mushroom toxin muscimol can affect the psyche and lead to poisoning symptoms. A company distributes gummy bears containing this hallucinogen. The federal office warns.

The Federal Office for Consumer Protection warns about chewing gum containing a hallucinogenic fly agaric poison.

The Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety warns against gummy bears containing the hallucinogenic fly agaric mushroom toxin muscimol. The toxin is a psychoactive substance that can significantly affect the psyche and may also cause poisoning symptoms, according to the portal lebensmittel.de. The gummy bears are harmful to health and particularly dangerous for children, as the product can be mistaken for normal sweets.

"Muscimol Gummies" are distributed by the German Cannabis Manufactory (DCM) in Berlin and are produced in Prague. Each package contains two gummy bears with 5 milligrams of the toxin, it was reported.

The Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety also advises against consuming any "Muscimol Gummies" or other products containing the hallucinogenic toxin muscimol, as they pose a risk to human health, especially children who might mistake them for regular sweets.

Flowering plants, while not directly related to the issue, should be grown carefully in homes with curious children, as some species may potentially contain harmless but still confusing lookalikes of products like gummy bears.

