Fears of violence during elections in Democratic Republic of Congo

The head of the UN peacekeeping force Monusco in Congo, Bintou Keita, had reported an "escalation of violence, vandalism and destruction of campaign material as well as hate speech" in the run-up to the election campaign. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is one of the poorest countries in the world despite its rich natural resources, with two thirds of the population living below the poverty line. Armed rebel groups have been active in the east of the country for decades. The election results are not expected to be announced for several days.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de