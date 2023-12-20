Skip to content
Fears of violence during elections in Democratic Republic of Congo

Presidential, parliamentary, provincial and local elections will be held in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday. Around 44 million registered voters are called to cast their ballots in the African state the size of Western Europe. In the presidential election, incumbent Felix...

 and  Christian Meier
Election workers in Lubumbashi test a voting machine.
The head of the UN peacekeeping force Monusco in Congo, Bintou Keita, had reported an "escalation of violence, vandalism and destruction of campaign material as well as hate speech" in the run-up to the election campaign. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is one of the poorest countries in the world despite its rich natural resources, with two thirds of the population living below the poverty line. Armed rebel groups have been active in the east of the country for decades. The election results are not expected to be announced for several days.

