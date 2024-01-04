Magdeburg Chamber of Crafts - Feared wave of bankruptcies among hairdressers has failed to materialize

The wave of hairdresser bankruptcies feared during the coronavirus pandemic has failed to materialize. In the years 2020 to 2023, the number of deletions from the register did not change significantly, the Magdeburg Chamber of Crafts announced on request. "Overall, the vast majority of hairdressing businesses have fought their way through the pandemic," said a spokeswoman for the chamber. Some businesses have benefited from the emergency aid, but many are now facing the problem of having to repay the funds they received.

One insolvency of hairdressers in Saxony-Anhalt has been entered in the insolvency register for both 2022 and 2023. This does not surprise the Chamber of Skilled Crafts because businesses would rather simply deregister than file for insolvency. According to the two chambers of crafts in Magdeburg and Halle, just under 100 hairdressing businesses were deleted last year. The year before, there were 145, in 2021 just over 100.

The Halle Chamber of Skilled Crafts blames the coronavirus pandemic for the higher number of deregistrations in 2022. At the same time, however, age or illness were the most common reasons for the closure of the business, according to a spokeswoman. The after-effects of the crisis are still being felt today. Many reserves have melted away and now need to be rebuilt.

The total number of hairdressing businesses in northern Saxony-Anhalt fell slightly from 966 in 2020 to 951 last year, as some hairdressers also re-registered their businesses.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de