Fear of criminal offenses during demonstration

The Berlin police have banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin-Neukölln that had been registered for New Year's Eve because they fear criminal offenses. "Criminal acts are to be expected - in the vicinity or from this gathering", said police chief Barbara Slowik on RBB-Inforadio on...

A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Berlin police have banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin-Neukölln that had been registered for New Year's Eve because they fear criminal offenses. "Criminal acts are to be expected - in the vicinity or from this gathering", said police chief Barbara Slowik on RBB-Inforadio on Saturday. The situation is emotional. An influx of rioters is to be expected who could use the assembly to commit crimes. No rally leader could keep such a development under control. That is why the police had banned the demonstration.

According to the authorities, the demonstration entitled "No Celebration During Genocide" was scheduled to begin on Sunday evening at 10 p.m. at Richardplatz in Neukölln. The gathering was to end at midnight at Sonnenallee and Hermannplatz. 100 participants had been announced, but the police expected a much higher number.

According to the police, two other gatherings were also registered for New Year's Eve in Neukölln. A demonstration in support of Israel is also to take place in the evening. Another pro-Palestinian demonstration has already been announced for the afternoon. In view of the already volatile situation on New Year's Eve, the heated atmosphere in Neukölln and the fireworks, which usually start in the early evening, the police asked the organizers to register the demonstrations at other locations and times. Since the terrorist attack on Israel by the Islamist Hamas on October 7, there have been constant demonstrations in Berlin in connection with the Gaza war. There have also been riots in the past.

Source: www.stern.de

