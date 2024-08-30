- FDP's leader Theurer declares his departure from active politics.

The FDP in Baden-Württemberg Needs a New Chairperson: Michael Theurer Steps Down

In a letter to party members, Michael Theurer, the current chairman of the FDP in Baden-Württemberg and State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transport and Representative for Rail Transport, announced his resignation from his position effective September 1st. He will also relinquish his seat on the FDP federal board.

Theurer, who will be joining the board of the Federal Bank, has been planning to leave politics for some time now. He made his intentions clear at the end of July and has already resigned from all his positions. He states in the letter that this is a necessity due to the neutrality required by his new position. Despite leaving his current roles, Theurer will continue to be a member of the FDP and maintain a strong connection with his regional branch.

Theurer: Leaving Politics is Never Easy

Theurer, who has been involved in politics for over 40 years, acknowledges in his letter that leaving politics is not an easy task. However, he is excited about the opportunity to fulfill a long-held dream by joining the board of the Federal Bank. He urged members to continue advocating for liberal values, especially in times of crisis when authoritarianism tends to rise.

Theurer has led the South West Liberals since 2013 and was re-elected with 78% of the votes last summer. He is an economics graduate from Tübingen and served as the mayor of Horb am Neckar from 1995 to 2009. He was a member of the Baden-Württemberg state parliament from 2001 to 2009 and an MEP from 2009 to 2017. Since 2017, he has been a member of the Bundestag.

Rülke, Theurer's deputy and FDP parliamentary group leader, praised Theurer's "selfless service" to the regional branch and expressed his sadness over Theurer's departure. He assured members that he and the state party leadership will work towards continuing the successful path set by Theurer.

Upcoming Party Conference to Elect New Chairperson

No candidates have been announced to fill Theurer's position yet. Rülke remains silent on the matter, deferring further discussions to a meeting of the state board in mid-September. A spokesperson for the state branch confirms that a new chairperson will be elected at a party conference, scheduled for early January. The party's statutes permit a member survey before the election if demanded, but this survey will not be legally binding.

The Federal Ministry of Transport will need to find a new Representative for Rail Transport, as Michael Theurer, who held this position while serving as State Secretary and Chairperson of the FDP in Baden-Württemberg, is stepping down. The parties involved will carefully consider the upcoming vacancy and work towards electing a suitable successor.

