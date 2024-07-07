Wolf salute debate - FDP Saar demands ban on "gray wolves"

The Saarland branch of the FDP calls for a ban on the so-called Wolf Salute and the "Grey Wolves" in Germany. "It is completely unacceptable that in Germany assemblies take place where the Wolf Salute is called for beforehand and shown massively," explained Marcel Mücker, the Secretary-General of the FDP Saar, in a statement. The Wolf Salute has no place in Germany as a sign of a fascist and human-hating movement. The "Grey Wolves" are referred to as supporters of the right-wing extremist "Grey Wolves Movement" in Germany. This movement is monitored by the Constitutional Protection Agency.

In the quarter-finals of the European Football Championship, the Turkish national player Merih Demiral celebrated his goal with the gesture and reignited the debate about the movement. Before the match between Turkey and the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Saturday, thousands of fans of the Turkish national team showed the Wolf Salute, which is considered a symbol of the "Grey Wolves".

The Wolf Salute is also banned in other European countries, Mücker continued. Germany should not lag behind. He called on Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) to initiate the prohibition procedure of the movement "and thus make the ban on the gesture possible".

