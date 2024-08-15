FDP remains below the 5% mark in the Political Barometer

The FDP remains below the five-percent mark in the current ZDF "Politbarometer" and would thus miss re-entry into the Bundestag. The Mannheim Research Group Wahlen poll predicts a vote share of just four percent. The CDU/CSU remains firmly ahead with an unchanged 32 percent.

The far-right AfD follows in second place, declining by one point to 16 percent. The SPD is predicted to get 14 percent, and the Greens 13 percent (both unchanged). The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance can improve by one point to eight percent. The Left remains at three percent. This would make coalitions between CDU/CSU and SPD or CDU/CSU and Greens mathematically possible.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz's announcement that he will run again as his party's candidate for Chancellor is positively viewed by only 29 percent of respondents, with 67 percent seeing it negatively. Even among SPD supporters, opinions are divided, with 53 percent in favor and 41 percent opposed.

For the Union's chancellor candidate, 27 percent of respondents back CSU leader Markus Söder, 23 percent back North Rhine-Westphalia Minister President Hendrik Wüst, and 18 percent back CDU leader Friedrich Merz. Among CDU/CSU supporters, 33 percent back Söder, and 25 percent each back Wüst and Merz.

Respondents primarily blame the FDP (35 percent) for the current budget dispute in the traffic light coalition. Thirteen percent see the Greens as mainly responsible, seven percent the SPD, and 35 percent all three coalition partners equally.

The FDP's continuous struggle to surpass the five percent mark, as seen in the ZDF "Politbarometer" and the Mannheim Research Group Wahlen poll, might prevent them from returning to the Bundestag. Despite this, coalitions with the CDU/CSU and either the SPD or the Greens remain mathematically possible due to their predicted vote shares.

