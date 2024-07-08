Skip to content
FDP parliamentary group: No new bureaucratic burden for companies

Hesse's entrepreneurs complain about the heavy burden of bureaucracy. This is the result of a conference hosted by the FDP. The opposition parliamentary group presents demands for an economic turnaround.

Hessian economy should be exempted from new bureaucratic measures according to a demand from the FDP-Landtagsfraktion. The opposition Liberals urged the state government to issue a burden moratorium for the entire legislative period (until 2029). This includes the renunciation of new bureaucratic burdens for Hessian companies. FDP-faction leaders Wiebke Knell and Stefan Naas presented a dozen demands for an economic turnaround in Wiesbaden. These points are the result of an economic congress at the invitation of the FDP-faction with over 400 attendees.

"Interestingly, when speaking with representatives and representatives of the economy, it's neither about more money from the state, nor about new funding programs or a transformation fund," explained Naas. "Instead, bureaucracy is repeatedly cited as a major burden." The economic policy spokesperson also demanded to clear up the funding jungle. "Funding should focus on growth and innovation," he declared. "In reality, there are countless funding programs for every political wish of the past. No one looks through it anymore." The demand catalog will also be the topic of the plenary debate in the Landtag on Thursday.

In response to the FDP-Landtagsfraktion's demands, Hesse's state government should consider exempting the economy from additional bureaucratic measures, as suggested by Stefan Naas. At the FDP-faction's economic congress in Wiesbaden, Stefan Naas highlighted the need for reducing bureaucratic burdens on Hessian companies, particularly in Wiesbaden.

