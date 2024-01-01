FDP member survey: Narrow majority in favor of remaining in traffic light coalition

The deadline for taking part in the online survey, which was launched two weeks ago, ended on Monday afternoon. The survey was initiated by 598 party members who are dissatisfied with their participation in the traffic light coalition. The question was: "Should the FDP end the coalition with the SPD and Greens as part of the federal government?" Members were able to answer yes or no.

The FDP's constitution stipulates that 500 signatures from members are sufficient to hold a non-binding survey of the party's 72,000 members. The party leadership had campaigned for the FDP to remain in the coalition.

According to the party, all members of the FDP who were registered as members with an email address in the membership administration on December 14 at the latest were eligible to vote. According to the party, this applied to 65,900 members who were now allowed to take part in the survey.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de