- FDP leader sees support in criticism of AfD

FDP faction leader Philipp Fernis repeatedly criticizes statements by AfD members in the state parliament debates in Mainz and finds himself fully supported by the SPD, Greens, and even the CDU. "I'm really glad that I'm not left alone, but that we have complete clarity in the state parliament - even with the CDU, which has never wavered in its distinction from the AfD," Fernis told the German Press Agency in an interview in Mainz.

"I have the position behind the AfD, that's the order, and I'm the type who doesn't like to let human-hating nonsense go unchallenged," Fernis said. "It's sometimes a shame to deal with the AfD because I could also present my own ideas for two more minutes. But if you take the parliamentary debate seriously, you don't just play your messages after what the AfD says sometimes." Some of these speeches should not be allowed to go unchallenged.

Fernis: Winning back AfD voters

Fortunately, the AfD is not gaining in the polls, Fernis said. The AfD is a hodgepodge, having succeeded, unlike other parties earlier, in bundling people with a right-wing extremist image in Germany.

But all other voters of the party who are dissatisfied with politics must be won back, Fernis said. "The desire to improve the status quo drives all people who engage politically."

With school groups, he always puts it this way: "If they go to the swimming pool and they don't like the fries, it won't get better if they poop in the pool," Fernis reported. "And that's what it means, vote AfD because you don't like what the others are doing."

