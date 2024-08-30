Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsResignation

FDP leader Michael Theurer declares his departure from the position.

It's been widely known for some time that he intended to relinquish his role as FDP state chairman. Recently, Michael Theurer has formally communicated this decision to his party members.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
FDP's state leader Michael Theurer resigns following over a decade in service.
FDP's state leader Michael Theurer resigns following over a decade in service.

- FDP leader Michael Theurer declares his departure from the position.

The liberal faction in Baden-Württemberg, known as the FDP, is in search of a new leader. In a letter to party members, the current figurehead, Michael Theurer, declared his intention to vacate his position on September 1st. He'll also be resigning from his role in the FDP's national executive committee, as per his statement.

Theurer, who serves as the Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transport and is in charge of Rail Transport, has been hinting at his departure for quite some time now. Having reached the age of 57, he's accepted a position on the Bundesbank's board. He had officially announced his resignation from all his roles at the end of July, citing the necessity of neutrality demanded by his new position as the reason for his departure.

Theurer has headed the South West Liberals since 2013. Last summer, he was re-elected with an impressive 78% of the vote. Born in Tübingen, this economist served as the mayor of Horb am Neckar from 1995 to 2009. He was a member of the Baden-Württemberg state parliament from 2001 to 2009, and then went on to serve in the European Parliament from 2017 until his most recent role as a member of the German federal parliament, the Bundestag, which he has held since 2017.

Following his announcement, Michael Theurer's resignation from his position as the FDP's leader in Baden-Württemberg will become effective on September 1st. Furthermore, his decision to step down also includes his role in the FDP's national executive committee.

With his resignation, Theurer will be relinquishing various positions he held, including his role as the Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transport and his chairmanship of the South West Liberals since 2013.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a disturbance in Recklinghausen on a Wednesday,...
Panorama

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual. During a law enforcement operation in Recklinghausen, a 33-year-old individual met their end, with authorities pointing towards a tense situation involving the deceased as the cause. Information is now surfacing that this person was grappling

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
Oliver Pocher expresses his heartache through performances: Oliver Pocher
Society

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances.

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances. Oliver Pocher consistently utilizes his ex-spouse as fodder for cheap chuckles. Is his comedy becoming overly extreme? Instead of acknowledging that both parties are part of a broken relationship, he once more opted to overstep boundaries. His children's mom

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Müller is required to shell out 80,000 Euros due to the application of unlawful emblems.
Society

Melanie Müller declines to acknowledge the verdict

Melanie Müller declines to acknowledge the verdict Pop star Melanie Müller challenges her conviction for making the Nazi salute. The lawyer representing the 36-year-old has filed an appeal, as per the Leipzig local court's announcement. The court had fined the Ballermann star a total of 160 daily rates

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public