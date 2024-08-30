- FDP leader Michael Theurer declares his departure from the position.

The liberal faction in Baden-Württemberg, known as the FDP, is in search of a new leader. In a letter to party members, the current figurehead, Michael Theurer, declared his intention to vacate his position on September 1st. He'll also be resigning from his role in the FDP's national executive committee, as per his statement.

Theurer, who serves as the Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transport and is in charge of Rail Transport, has been hinting at his departure for quite some time now. Having reached the age of 57, he's accepted a position on the Bundesbank's board. He had officially announced his resignation from all his roles at the end of July, citing the necessity of neutrality demanded by his new position as the reason for his departure.

Theurer has headed the South West Liberals since 2013. Last summer, he was re-elected with an impressive 78% of the vote. Born in Tübingen, this economist served as the mayor of Horb am Neckar from 1995 to 2009. He was a member of the Baden-Württemberg state parliament from 2001 to 2009, and then went on to serve in the European Parliament from 2017 until his most recent role as a member of the German federal parliament, the Bundestag, which he has held since 2017.

