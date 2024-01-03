Parties - FDP idea of an "alliance for good education": coalition divided

In the fight against the massive education problems in the south-west, the FDP parliamentary group is proposing an alliance between the CDU, SPD and Greens and the Liberals - and is thus driving a wedge into Winfried Kretschmann's (Greens) coalition. While the co-governing CDU wants to take up the idea and negotiate, the Greens are clearly keeping their distance. This not only highlights differences in education policy between the Greens and Christian Democrats. FDP parliamentary group leader Hans-Ulrich Rülke has long been toying with the idea of a so-called Germany coalition of CDU, FDP and SPD after Kretschmann's term of office ends.

FDP parliamentary group leader Hans-Ulrich Rülke suggests that the leaders of the CDU, SPD and Green parliamentary groups could discuss "an alliance for good education" with the Liberals. According to Rülke, a compromise would have to be sustainable in the long term. Agreements should not be called into question at every state election, he demanded in an interview with the German Press Agency.

In his view, the four parliamentary groups could tackle three issues in particular. "We should agree on the future of the Gymnasium, on the path to G9," suggested Rülke. "And we should agree on the future of vocational education. We also want to reach an agreement on the importance of early childhood education." The FDP does not want to talk about a binding recommendation for a child's transition to secondary school. "We are excluding contentious issues such as binding elementary school recommendations, we won't come together on that," says Rülke. "That will indeed be something that voters will have to decide in 2026."

The Green-Black coalition has actually agreed not to debate the school structure in the state. However, the successful G9 referendum and the recommendations of a citizens' forum on the return of the nine-year grammar school have increased the pressure on the state government. It has already announced that it will develop a concept for a modernized G9. Up to now, the eight-year Gymnasium (G8) has been the standard in Baden-Württemberg.

However, the Greens and CDU are openly divided on the issue of an"alliance". CDU party and parliamentary group leader Manuel Hagel believes it is "right and a strong signal" for Rülke to offer non-partisan cooperation. "We are super open to a format in which we look to the future and ensure that all reasonable parties work together," Hagel told dpa. A debate must be conducted without blinkers and bans on thinking, but it must keep an eye on funds and human resources.

The Greens, on the other hand, reportedly see little point in such a round table and would rather not be involved. Green parliamentary group leader Andreas Schwarz said: "We are open to viable concepts that extend beyond the legislature." He added that everyone was invited to contribute to solutions, especially when it came to strengthening early childhood education and elementary school - particularly in reading, arithmetic and writing. Schwarz also expressed his surprise at Rülke: "Didn't he just recently make fun of the citizens' forum on G8/G9 and call it a 'talking shop'?"

In contrast, SPD party and parliamentary group leader Andreas Stoch emphasized that the SPD had already called for a compromise across party lines. However, red lines should not be drawn in advance, said Stoch. From the perspective of the AfD, which was not invited, Rülke and the other parliamentary groups are only interested in self-profiling and actionism. "They can't and don't want to solve the problems - which, incidentally, they have deliberately caused themselves," said AfD parliamentary group leader Anton Baron.

