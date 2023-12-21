Penal system - FDP: Execution of prisoners only in Baden-Württemberg

Following the successful escapes of prisoners from Bruchsal and Mannheim during appointments in Rhineland-Palatinate, the FDP believes that so-called executions should only be permitted in the immediate vicinity of the prisons. "After the incidents, it makes sense to restrict executions to Baden-Württemberg territory where possible," said FDP member of state parliament Christian Jung on Thursday.

There are excellent clinics and doctors in the catchment area of the Bruchsal and Mannheim prisons, as well as excursion destinations without crowds that could be secured. Among other things, this could prevent communication breakdowns.

The Bruchsal prisoner managed to escape from the two accompanying prison staff and crack his electronic ankle bracelet on October 30 during an excursion to the quarry pond in Germersheim, Rhineland-Palatinate. The Mannheim offender, who had also disappeared without a trace, was freed by a helper with a weapon on Thursday last week after a doctor's appointment in Ludwigshafen.

On Wednesday, it had become clear that the Europe-wide search for the Bruchsal prisoner had been significantly delayed due to a lengthy chain of communication between the Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg authorities. The exact course of events can also be seen in the answer from the Ministry of Justice in Stuttgart to a question from the FDP in the state parliament, which is available to the German Press Agency. According to the Ministry of Justice, disciplinary proceedings are also underway against the two officers deployed at the quarry pond.

Source: www.stern.de