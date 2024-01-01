Skip to content
FDP chairwoman sees member survey as a mandate

Saxony-Anhalt FDP Chairwoman Lydia Hüskens sees the result of the member survey on remaining in the traffic light coalition as a mandate to better explain the government's work. Hüskens said on Monday that it must be made clear again and again why the FDP is needed in the federal government....

Lydia Hüskens (FDP), Minister for Infrastructure and Digital Affairs of Saxony-Anhalt and Armin....aussiedlerbote.de
Lydia Hüskens (FDP), Minister for Infrastructure and Digital Affairs of Saxony-Anhalt and Armin Willingmann (r, SPD), Minister for Science. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Traffic light coalition - FDP chairwoman sees member survey as a mandate

Saxony-Anhalt FDP Chairwoman Lydia Hüskens sees the result of the member survey on remaining in the traffic light coalition as a mandate to better explain the government's work. Hüskens said on Monday that it must be made clear again and again why the FDP is needed in the federal government. Hüskens described the outcome of the survey as a solid result.

In the FDP member survey, a narrow majority voted in favor of remaining in the traffic light coalition with the SPD and Greens at federal level. 52.24% of those who voted were in favor of continuing the government's work, while 47.76% wanted to leave the coalition. However, the turnout was only around 36%.

