FC Heidenheim continues its European Cup narrative with unyielding ferocity.

1. Heidenheim secures a spot in the group stage of the Conference League. In the second leg of the playoffs against Häcken, the Swabians fight hard and manage to score two late goals. "This is a monumental achievement for us," says the club chairman.

The Heidenheim European Cup adventure continues with two late, stunning goals: Under the guidance of head coach Frank Schmidt, the team seized this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and sensationally advanced to the group stage of the Conference League, beating BK Häcken 3-2 (1-0) in the second leg of the playoffs. The Bundesliga side had won 2-1 in the first leg in Sweden.

"This is a monumental achievement for us," said club chairman Holger Sanwald: "This is absolutely massive for our club. We can just celebrate now. Tomorrow, we could be jetting off to Monaco for the draw, it's unbelievable."

"And then we'll conquer Europe"

Youngster Paul Wanner (84.) and Mathias Honsak (90.+2) scored the decisive and stunning late goals for the FC, who had taken the lead through Marvin Pieringer (30.). Zeidane Inoussa (59.) and Jeremy Agbonifo (79.) had turned the game around for the guests from Gothenburg. The FCH now looks forward to the draw for the new group stage with 36 teams, which will take place on Monday. Some big-name European clubs await the small club from the Ostalb. The sensation of last season's eighth-place finish has already secured around four million euros in revenue. The excitement on the Schlossberg knew no bounds even before the first European Cup home game in the club's history. "And then we'll conquer Europe," read a giant red and blue banner in the sold-out Voith Arena, which holds 15,000 fans.

Cold-bloodedly seized the opportunity at the first chance

Schmidt made eight changes to his team after a 2-0 win against newcomers St. Pauli for the Bundesliga start. The FCH initially struggled due to the rotation, but Häcken also couldn't create any major chances against the determined Heidenheim side. The FCH showed ice-cold efficiency, however, with Sirlord Conteh setting up Marvin Pieringer's powerful finish for the opener. Mikkel Kaufmann then hit the bar with a header. Until the break, the FCH had everything under control. After the restart, however, they showed weakness in defense, allowing Inoussa to score on the third opportunity. Häcken pressed, the FCH wobbled, and the game became increasingly intense and exciting until the end.

After the historic win, the draw is not the top priority for coach Schmidt: "We have training. Preparing for the game against Augsburg on Sunday is more important. The draw will still be there after training." The fans would wish for "Chelsea," he added, "but I don't even know who's in it." The former Champions League winner from London is among the 36 teams, along with the likes of Betis Sevilla. Heidenheim, which has already secured around four million euros in UEFA prizes, will face six different opponents starting October 3.**

