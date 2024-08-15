Skip to content
FC Hansa Rostock to take on Czech Jan Mejdr

FC Hansa Rostock is still looking for reinforcements for the season in the 3rd league. The next addition comes from the Czech Republic.

FC Hansa Rostock has had a mixed start to their 3. Bundesliga season, securing only one point from their first two games. The club has once again turned to the transfer market, signing Jan Mejdr to bolster their right defense and midfield. As announced by FC Hansa, the 29-year-old Czech player joins from reigning champions Sparta Prague. Mejdr has international experience, having played twice in the Champions League qualifiers and the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

On Wednesday, Rostock had already signed Kosovo striker Albin Berisha. The 23-year-old joins from Romanian Liga I side Petrolul Ploiesti, moving to the Baltic Sea coast.

