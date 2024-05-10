FC Bayern's disastrous performance at Oberdorf leads to a cleanup.

Lena Oberdorf plays a significant role in leading the VfL Wolfsburg football team to their latest DFB Cup victory. This 22-year-old player takes on the role of a leader during the celebrations as well, making a memorable statement. Oberdorf will soon be joining the rival team, FC Bayern, which further increases the excitement of this event.

At the intersection near Cologne's Rudolfplatz, the traffic lights turn red, and the team bus comes to a halt. The players exit the bus energetically and start cheering, "VfL, VfL" loudly. Two players carry extra baggage: captain Alexandra Popp holds the silver DFB trophy, while Oberdorf has sunglasses and a large, filled glass in her hand. She seems like the leader of the party, which fits perfectly with her role as a sports leader on the field in the 2-0 win against FC Bayern Munich during the final.

"We've really wanted this trophy because we had a mixed season. We wanted to win the championship, come what may," Oberdorf says on Sky following the team's 50th consecutive Cup win and its tenth title in a row. This young woman also demonstrated her fearlessness during her last major final for VfL before transitioning into a party animal at the bus party in the traffic-congested city center.

"She played incredibly well in a game like that under the spotlight, displaying her world-class skills," says Wolfsburg coach Tommy Stroot. "It's incredible to see how much stability she provides at such a young age, even with so much attention and pressure."

Oberdorf's statement about not going to FC Bayern was her "youthful self"

It's been public knowledge since mid-February that the midfielder will transfer from Wolfsburg to Bayern during the summer. This move will cost Bayern more than 400,000 euros, challenging the strong position of Wolfsburg in German women's soccer.

"I can't envision going to Bayern," Schalke fan Oberdorf said before the 2022 European Championship. "Even when Bayern played Dortmund, I preferred Dortmund. That says enough, doesn't it?" At this point in time, she clarifies this statement, "I got a lot of attention from the media at that time." She wouldn't say something like that today: "That was my adolescent mindset when we lost with Essen. Now, I've matured and wouldn't say that again."

Given her history, she didn't want to seem uncommitted before her move to Munich in her 110th competitive match for VfL: "It was vital for me to prove my dedication to VfL Wolfsburg and take off my shirt," she said after a standout performance that justifies this statement.

Both coaches express admiration for Oberdorf's performance

Oberdorf was instrumental in defeating Bayern's Sarah Zadrazil, allowing Jule Brand to score the opening goal (14th minute), and was also present near the goal when Dominique Janssen made it 2-0 (40th minute). Unfortunately, she fell short of scoring her 24th competitive goal for VfL, despite getting two great chances.

"I'm exceptionally impressed with how Lena Oberdorf, who's still quite young, performed in this crucial match," comments Ralf Kellermann, the team manager. "She was the best player on the pitch, completely at ease without any signs of nervousness or the situation bothering her. That was excellent."

Popp, the team's captain, also offers an admiring analysis: "She delivered an outstanding performance and won many duels. She didn't just win but instead was part of the attacking actions, distributed the balls, and was a threat when it came to scoring goals. It's delightful to witness her freedom and the clarity in her mind."

Her future coach, Alexander Straus, also praises her performance as "fantastic." In the upcoming season, Straus will benefit from integrating this runner-up European champion into the team. Stroot, his colleague, has always believed that Oberdorf will shine at the highest level: "Lena Oberdorf can play for any top-tier club worldwide; she has numerous opportunities." Both on the pitch and on the party bus.

Source: www.ntv.de