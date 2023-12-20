Skip to content
FC Bayern with personnel worries in Wolfsburg: Augsburg in the derby

Pull through once again. And in the case of FC Bayern, despite personnel problems. Munich face a challenge at VfL Wolfsburg. FC Augsburg want to score points in Stuttgart.

Bundesliga - FC Bayern with personnel worries in Wolfsburg: Augsburg in the derby

FC Bayern Munich want to keep the pressure on Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the year with a win at VfL Wolfsburg. However, coach Thomas Tuchel's team must also fear the absence of defensive midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in Lower Saxony today (20:30/Sky). The internationals were already absent against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday due to illness.

However, the emergency solution of Raphael Guerreiro and youngster Aleksandar Pavlović did very well in the 3-0 win. With one game less to play, Munich are currently four points behind unbeaten Leverkusen, who host VfL Bochum.

FC Augsburg, on the other hand, face Champions League contenders VfB Stuttgart in the Swabian derby on Wednesday (20:30). Although coach Jess Thorup's team are currently in the middle of the table with 18 points, they will be looking to extend their cushion on the lower ranks.

