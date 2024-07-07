FC Bayern unveils 55-million-euro new signing

With ten goals and six assists in 19 Premier League games, Michael Olise has not only attracted the attention of FC Bayern Munchen. The striker from Crystal Palace has chosen Munich - and the transfer fee reflects it.

FC Bayern has signed their target player Michael Olise: The 22-year-old Frenchman from the English Premier League club Crystal Palace costs Bayern around 55 million Euro transfer fee and receives a five-year contract until 2029. Olise underwent the medical examination on Sunday. "He is a difference-maker whose playing style has generated significant interest," said Sporting Director Hasan Sasic: "We want to bring new impulses, new energy, new ideas - that's what players like Michael Olise offer us."

The junior national team player was in high demand, and numerous clubs from the Premier League were reportedly interested. In the team of former Bundesliga coach Oliver Glasner, the winger played in the previous season in 19 games and scored ten goals and provided six assists. For the Olympics in Paris, Olise is part of the squad of France's U21 coach Thierry Henry.

The planned overhaul of Munich's squad is taking shape slowly. Olise is the second addition after the Stuttgart defensive all-rounder Hiroki Ito, who signed until 2028 and cost 23 million. Bayern are also reportedly in talks with the Portuguese national player Joao Palhinha from Fulham in the English Premier League. According to rumors, the Munich team has agreed on a transfer fee of approximately 46 million Euros converted, plus five million bonus payments with Fulham.

An agreement with the player himself had already been reached last year. Palhinha had already undergone the medical examination on August 31, 2023. However, Fulham could not find a suitable replacement for their "Holding Six" in time, causing the transfer of the now 28-year-old to fail.

Jonathan Tah from Meister Bayer Leverkusen and Xavi Simons, who Leipzig had on loan from Paris St. Germain last season, are also said to be on Bayern's list. The 21-year-old is playing with the Netherlands at the EM, while Tah was eliminated with the German team. However, Eberl and Sporting Director Christoph Freund are also planning some sales. Rumors have already circulated about Joshua Kimmich (FC Barcelona), Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United), Kingsley Coman (Paris St. Germain), Alphonso Davies (Real Madrid), or Leon Goretzka (Juventus Turin).

