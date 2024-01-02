Bundesliga - FC Bayern training kick-off without Gnabry and Davies

After twelve days of vacation, FC Bayern Munich's professional footballers have resumed training. Coach Thomas Tuchel kicked off the German champions' preparations for the second half of the season on Tuesday afternoon in front of a large crowd of fans in windy Munich.

Injured Serge Gnabry (muscle tendon injury), Alphonso Davies (back on Wednesday as agreed) as well as South Korean Minjae Kim, who has been called up for the Asian Cup, and Moroccan Noussair Mazraoui, who has been nominated for the Africa Cup, were absent from the first training session at the club's training ground. However, attacking player Kingsley Coman was back for the session after tearing a muscle fiber in his right calf.

The new additions Tuchel is hoping for in the crowded defensive area are expected to arrive during the winter transfer window. Bayern will continue the Bundesliga season on January 12 with their final first-round match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Before that, the runners-up will play a test match at FC Basel next Saturday.

Munich go into the new year four points behind Bayer Leverkusen. However, they still have a catch-up match against 1. FC Union Berlin on January 24. "We have to keep working on ourselves and keep pushing," said Tuchel. After the Hoffenheim game and before the home game against Werder Bremen on January 21, the Munich professionals will travel to Portugal for a short training camp from January 14 to 18.

Source: www.stern.de