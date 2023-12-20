FC Bayern shiver their way to a minimal win despite Kane's dream goal

The top clubs in the Bundesliga celebrate victories at the end of 2023. FC Bayern can rely on Harry Kane and Thomas Müller, but do far too little in the second half against Wolfsburg. Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence and VfB Stuttgart are also on the march. Frankfurt and Heidenheim celebrate late on.

VfL Wolfsburg - FC Bayern Munich 1:2 (1:2)

A lackluster start to the festive period: star striker Jamal Musiala and Bayern Munich bid farewell to the Christmas break with a modest, must-win result and remain in touch with league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. In the last game of the year, the record champions muddled their way to a 2:1 (2:1) win at their favorite opponents VfL Wolfsburg despite some problems.

Musiala (33) and Harry Kane (43) scored a dream goal for Thomas Tuchel's team. Maximilian Arnold's goal (45.+1) was not enough for the Wolves, who were not without their chances. Bayern are now unbeaten in 17 Bundesliga games against Wolfsburg and will be chasing Leverkusen next year from second place. The gap to the works club is still four points, but Bayern still have a catch-up game against Union Berlin to play. Wolfsburg remain the league's gray mediocrity.

Mattias Svanberg's early chance (4th) for VfL remained the best chance of the game for a long time in front of 28,917 spectators. However, the visitors, with Raphaël Guerreiro and young Aleksandar Pavlovic replacing the sick Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, as they did in the 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart, had much more of the play for a long time in the Wolfsburg rain. And Bayern increased the pressure as the game wore on.

However, Thomas Müller, who had just extended his contract until 2025, first hit the crossbar with a header (32'). Seconds later, however, Musiala nodded home a Müller cross to take a deserved lead. "King Kane" increased the lead with a wonderful shot from around 20 meters - it was the Englishman's 21st goal of the season.

However, Arnold's powerful shot from distance before the break ensured that the game remained exciting. Bayern could have made much more of their superiority, but promising attacks were played out too sloppily by Müller or Sane, for example. At the other end, Tiago Tomas and Rogerio (58') had the equalizer in sight for the increasingly courageous Wolves.

Bayern then relinquished control somewhat and the game became more and more of an open exchange of blows. Bayern naturally wanted the win and had a good opportunity through Kane (74'), but Wolfsburg also sensed their chance. And so the spectators did not see a top-class, but surprisingly thrilling and open game at the end of the season. Manuel Neuer made a good save from Arnold in stoppage time (90.+2).

Bayer 04 Leverkusen - VfL Bochum 4:0 (3:0)

Goalscorer Patrik Schick led Christmas champions Bayer Leverkusen to the sole starting record in German professional soccer with a hat-trick. Thanks to a commanding 4-0 (3-0) win over VfL Bochum, coach Xabi Alonso's side remained unbeaten in their 25th competitive match this season, surpassing the age-old record of Hamburger SV, who had gone 24 games unbeaten at the start of the 1982/83 season.

Schick, who had only made his comeback a few weeks ago after a lengthy adductor injury, scored from the penalty spot (30'), with a direct shot (32') and with a header (45.+1). Joker Victor Boniface ensured the final score (69'). After the 16th matchday, the Werkself are top of the table at Christmas with 42 points. The Alonso team only dropped points against their closest rivals Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart and go into the new year as hot title contenders in three competitions.

The Spaniard rehearsed for the real thing: all five potential Africa Cup participants (January 13 to February 11), including the three regulars Boniface, Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou, had to sit on the bench. Loss of quality? Think again!

Bochum only put up a fight and showed passion in the early stages a few days after their outstanding 3:0 win against Union Berlin. Then the Schick show took its course and the sold-out BayArena was finally put in a festive mood.

VfB Stuttgart - FC Augsburg 3:0 (2:0)

VfB Stuttgart crowned a remarkable half-year with another success and cemented their Champions League place. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß' side deservedly won the Swabian derby against FC Augsburg 3:0 (2:0) at the end of the season and will spend the winter in third place in the table, first in pursuit of top duo Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

The two top strikers Deniz Undav (18th) and Serhou Guirassy (45.+1) and Chris Führich (69th) secured Stuttgart's eleventh win of the first half of the season - a club record. After the 3-0 defeat at Bayern last Sunday, VfB showed a strong reaction against a harmless Augsburg side and remain the surprise team of the season with a seven-point lead in fifth place.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Mönchengladbach 2:1 (0:1)

More information will follow shortly

1. FC Heidenheim - SC Freiburg 3:2 (0:1)

More information will follow shortly

