FC Bayern narrowly misses out on European surprise

"In the end, we didn't hit any more shots," said the Bayern basketball coach angrily. As a result, there was no big surprise as FC Bayern narrowly lost at top club Virtus Bologna.

Bayern Munich's basketball team narrowly missed out on a surprise in their first game of the year. The Bundesliga club suffered an unfortunate 83:85 (46:42) defeat at Virtus Bologna in the Euro League. Carsen Edwards was the best scorer with 22 points. As a result of the defeat, Munich missed out on the chance to finish among the top ten teams for the time being.

In the first two quarters, both teams were evenly matched in terms of the result. However, Bayern were more efficient in both defense and offense. They were more accurate with their two-point shots in particular and also made far more blocks than the home side. As a result, Munich went into the locker room with a small lead against the Italians, who played poorly.

Little changed after the restart. The Bundesliga club kept its concentration high and kept the favorites at bay. The visitors also held the lead for a long time in the final quarter and sniffed victory. Bologna equalized three-and-a-half minutes before the end and took a narrow lead shortly afterwards. The Italians never relinquished that lead.

"We played a very good game overall, on both sides. But if you want to win against a team like Virtus, every play, every rebound, every time you lose possession and every shot counts," said Bayern's Head Coach Pablo Laso. "Our problem was that we didn't hit any more shots at the end. And they're a team of veterans who play cleverly. That's how Virtus won in the end, which hurts because we did a lot of things well."

Bayern's Euro League campaign continues this Friday (8 p.m./Magenta Sport). They then face Olimpia Arman Milan.

Source: www.ntv.de