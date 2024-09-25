FC Bayern Munich gazes towards a radiant, golden future for 90 minutes.

Before the confrontation between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, no duel is more captivating - it might be one of the last between the two shining German talents. The future of these remarkable players is uncertain.

Bayern Munich is battling and yearning. They are battling for a shared future with prodigious talent Jamal Musiala and yearning to bring the skillful Florian Wirtz to Munich. In the ideal universe of Bayern Munich, Germany's prominent football aspirations will soon don the same jersey, not just in the national team, but also at club level. "Musiala" is Bayern Munich's heated fever dream. At least part of that dream becomes reality this Saturday. The two 21-year-olds engage in the top Bundesliga match at the Allianz Arena. Musiala aims to help Munich rectify the disrupted power dynamics and push Bayer 04 Leverkusen off cloud nine.

However, there's not much harmony on cloud nine at the moment. Leverkusen is already in crisis mode early in the season. While the Wirtz-led offense is delivering once again, other divisions of the team aren't clicking yet. The impressive collective of last season, which only lost in the Europa League final, hasn't found itself yet. This is surprising, given that the squad has actually enhanced. With Aleix Garcia, Martin Terrier, Jeanuel Belocian, and Nordi Mukiele, they've incorporated great quality, and only two regular players, Odilon Kossounou and Josip Stanisic, have departed.

But things aren't working. Captain Granit Xhaka criticized his own team after the last weekend, demanding more hunger and tenacity. He attempted to awaken the team and got support from his coach Xabi Alonso. The time to awaken couldn't be better, as Bayern Munich is not only determined to restore the balance of power, but is also in excellent form to accomplish so.

"Musiala" sweeps Europe

At least based on what we've witnessed so far. Last week alone, Munich netted 20 (!) goals in three games against Holstein Kiel, Dinamo Zagreb, and Werder Bremen. The only downside: Bayern's opponents weren't the most challenging. But that only increases their desire to prove themselves against double winners Bayer Leverkusen and brilliant star player Wirtz. Despite the international talent on the field (kickoff at 6:30 PM on Sky and live ticker on ntv.de), the game is already centered on the duel of the German virtuosos.

And the two who enchanted the nation at the Euros as "Musiala" are in top form again. Musiala has netted three goals and set up three more in six games for Bayern. In the Nations League, he voiced his displeasure about not being on the Ballon d'Or shortlist this year, scoring four goals against Hungary and showing his detractors the middle finger. Wirtz, who was on the list after his incredible Europa League performances last season, is also off to a strong start with six goals and one assist in seven games.

What else could engage people more than the clash of the titans? Well, on the Bayern side, there's new signing Michael Olise, whose exhilarating play is already fueling dreams of him becoming the heir to legends like Franck Ribéry or Arjen Robben. And at Leverkusen, there's Victor Boniface, the tempestuous striker who recently left spectators stunned in the Champions League with an extraordinary assist, feigning a shot and passing with the other foot. You have to see it to appreciate why it was so spellbinding. There's some serious world-class talent on display here.

But the duel between Musiala and Wirtz is captivating for several reasons. Not only are the two bright hopes of the nation facing off, but Musiala is eager for the Saturday showdown against his friend Wirtz. "We're good friends, we message each other and maintain good contact," says the extraordinary dribbler. The "Summit of the Marvelous Two" is already a topic of conversation ("Sport Bild"). For at least 90 minutes, this game will be the main attraction in Munich, not the Oktoberfest, and it will garner more international attention than the beer-filled event on the Theresienwiese, which always delivers surprising news from the world of celebrities.

It's not difficult to envision that "Musiala" would savor embarking on a title chase together, not just every few years with the national team, but every week. And so, Bayern Munich is working tirelessly to turn this dream of a super duo into a reality. For now, all efforts are devoted to retaining Musiala at the club. His current contract expires in the summer of 2026, and he holds all the chips in this negotiation. European contenders have long been monitoring the super dribbler, who was once mentored by FC Chelsea. The Premier League could serve as a lucrative destination for the former English youth international, as it's where the finest football is played and there's a lot of money to be made.

Currently, Bayern Munich holds the power to mold the brilliant future ahead. Preliminary discussions with Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, the team's sporting directors, suggest that Musiala is perceived as the rightful heir to Thomas Müller's position as the playmaker behind the strikers. A significant responsibility, a substantial honor. Meanwhile, Wirtz from Leverkusen is also under consideration. His contract extends until 2027, but rumors suggest a price tag of 150 million euros might make him available next summer. Disregarding two substantial financial hurdles, missing out on the potential "Wusiala" duo as the dominating force of the 2020s would be ill-advised.

Germany's football scene should allegedly feel "extremely gratified" according to Toni Kroos in his recent podcast. Wirtz and Musiala are the players that Germany has longed for, Kroos added: "They'll carry us forward in the upcoming years, they'll win us matches in the upcoming years." Both are talented individuals capable of transforming an "innocent" situation into a perilous one - on their own. Michael Reschke, with experience in Leverkusen and Munich, views Musiala as an "exceptional footballer worthy of affection, two delightful presents for German football." Wirtz, according to Reschke in "Kicker", is an "overwhelming force of nature. Musiala exudes the grace of ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev." For a minimum of 90 minutes, Bayern Munich will catch a peek into the golden future in their own stadium this Saturday evening, albeit adorned in the opposing team's jerseys.

