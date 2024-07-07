Soccer Bundesliga - FC Bayern makes Olise's transfer perfect

The signing of French offensive player Michael Olise (22) from Crystal Palace to FC Bayern Munchen is perfect. According to the German football record champion, Olise will receive a contract until the summer of 2029. Reports suggest that around 60 million Euro, including bonus payments, are under discussion as the transfer fee.

"Michael Olise is a difference-making player whose playing style has generated significant interest. We want to bring new impulses, new energy, new ideas – that's what players like Michael Olise bring to our team," said Sporting Director Max Eberl about the new Munich offensive player.

Olise joined Crystal Palace from FC Reading in July 2021. In the just-concluded Premier League season, he scored ten goals in 19 matches. Olise plays on the offensive wing and is expected to increase the competition in Munich against Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, or Serge Gnabry.

The Bayern had previously signed the Japanese defender Hiroki Ito (VfB Stuttgart) for the upcoming season. In addition, defenders Josip Stanisic (Bayer Leverkusen) and offensive player Arijon Ibrahimovic (Frosinone Calcio) are returning from their loan stations.

Michael Olise's move from Crystal Palace to FC Bayern Munich in Bundesliga will contribute to a fierce competition on the offensive wing against players like Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, and Serge Gnabry. During his time at Crystal Palace, Olise displayed his potential by scoring ten goals in just 19 Premier League matches, catching the attention of FC Bayern Munich in Germany. The transfer fee for Olise from Crystal Palace to FC Bayern Munich is expected to be around 60 million Euro, including bonus payments, further demonstrating FC Bayern's commitment to strengthening their squad. In Munich, Olise will join a list of recent arrivals, including the Japanese defender Hiroki Ito, who came from VfB Stuttgart for the upcoming season. Memories of disappointment with previous transfers to top-tier English clubs, such as Arsenal and Chelsea, seem to be forgotten as Olise now looks forward to his new adventure in Munich. The new signee, Olise, will add fresh blood to the Munich team, hoping to contribute to the ongoing success of FC Bayern Munich in the Soccer Bundesliga and beyond, even while Germany and England compete in various international competitions. FC Bayern Munich's latest acquisition, Olise, has his sights set on making his mark in the historic stadium, the Allianz Arena, which holds a capacity of 75,000 spectators in Bavaria, as he continues to build his soccer career.

Read also: