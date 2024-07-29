- FC Bayern is running out of time for new commitments

Record national team player Lothar Matthäus thinks that FC Bayern Munich is lagging behind in the transfer market compared to their Bundesliga rivals. "The other clubs know that Bayern still wants to sell players. Leverkusen has already assembled its squad for the upcoming season, while there are still discussions in Munich," Matthäus writes in his Sky column.

Despite the injury of new signing Hiroki Ito, who suffered a broken foot in the 1:1 draw in the friendly match in Düren, Matthäus believes that Bayern does not need a new center-back. "I think the squad is perfectly set up," said Matthäus.

Jonathan Tah should think about his future

Even the sought-after national team player Jonathan Tah from champions Bayer Leverkusen does not necessarily have to go to Munich. If they really wanted him, they would pay 25 million for him, Matthäus said. "It's a poker game, that's part of it, but as Tah, I would ask myself: 'Why are they buying other players for a total of 125 million and not me, even though they want me?'""

Tah in the form he showed during Leverkusen's championship season would be a reinforcement, according to Matthäus. "But whether he would have a guarantee of playing time in Munich is uncertain. Moreover, the preferred four-man defense in Munich doesn't seem to suit him. He had some wobbles in that system at the Euros, while he was more stable in Leverkusen," said the record national team player.

