- FC Bayern has signed Swedish international player

German football champions FC Bayern Munich have signed experienced Swedish international footballer Julia Zigiotti Olme. The 26-year-old midfielder joins from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. She has signed a contract with the Bundesliga women's team until June 30, 2026.

"I want to help the team in the future to continue writing its success story, win titles, and advance as far as possible in the Champions League," Zigiotti Olme said in a club statement. "My goal is to support the team with my strengths, which are particularly evident in defensive play." So far, she has played 32 international games and finished third with Sweden at the 2019 World Cup.

Zigiotti Olme expressed her excitement about joining a new chapter in her career by moving to Germany to play for FC Bayern Munich. The Swedish international will look forward to contributing to the team's success in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

