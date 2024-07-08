Women's soccer - FC Bayern extends contract with national player Gwinn

Football-National player Giulia Gwinn has extended her contract with FC Bayern Munchen. The 25-year-old signed until June 30, 2027. Gwinn joined FC Bayern in 2019 and won three German championships.

"Become home"

"FC Bayern has become my home and I am very, very happy that I can also stay here for the next years", said the defender according to the statement.

According to Bianca Rech, Director of FC Bayern Women, this contract extension is "another milestone" for the club. "Giulia is an important player and a face of FC Bayern Women, so it is a big step for us to extend her contract", said she.

Giulia Gwinn's decision to extend her contract with the National team's affiliated club, FC Bayern Munich, signals a strong commitment to women's soccer in Bavaria. her new deal extends until 2027, preserving her role as a key player and a recognizable figure in Women's Bundesliga. This development is also significant for Germany's future in women's soccer, as Gwinn continues to showcase her skill and dedication on the field. With the Women's Bundesliga and FC Bayern Women both looking forward to several exciting seasons ahead, transfers and roster changes may be on the horizon, but Giulia Gwinn's continued presence will undoubtedly provide a solid foundation for the team. Munich is delighted to continue hosting one of its star players, as the city's soccer culture is set to benefit from Gwinn's continued contributions to FC Bayern Munich.

Read also: