Bundesliga - FC Bayern challenged in Wolfsburg: Leverkusen against Bochum

The day after Thomas Müller's contract extension, FC Bayern Munich face a tough challenge in their final Bundesliga match of the year at VfL Wolfsburg. The German record champions must win at the club from Lower Saxony on Wednesday (20:30/Sky) to keep up with leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The Werkself face VfL Bochum at home at the same time. Even before the matches on matchday 16, it is clear that Leverkusen will remain at the top at the turn of the year. Bayern have one match less to play following the cancellation of their home game against 1. FC Union Berlin.

Shortly before Christmas, Union will host 1. FC Köln on Wednesday (18:30/Sky) in a basement duel. Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach, VfB Stuttgart and FC Augsburg and 1. FC Heidenheim and SC Freiburg will then meet.

Source: www.stern.de