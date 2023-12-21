Bundesliga - FC Bayern can look forward to two duels at top match time

What is likely to be a landmark clash in the battle for the German championship between FC Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will take place on a Saturday evening. On Thursday, the German Football League scheduled the match on February 10 in Leverkusen as the top match with kick-off at 6.30 pm. Four days after the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Lazio Rome on February 14, FC Bayern will host VfL Bochum on Sunday, February 18, at 5:30 pm.

On February 24, FC Bayern will take on RB Leipzig, also at top time at 6.30 pm. Just under a week later, coach Thomas Tuchel's team will face SC Freiburg on Friday evening (8.30pm). After the second leg against Roma in the Premier League (March 5), the Munich team will then face 1. FSV Mainz 05 on March 9 and SV Darmstadt 98 on March 16, both on Saturdays at 3.30 p.m., before the international break.

FC Augsburg fans have fewer different dates to remember. Seven of the eight matches will take place on Saturday afternoons, including the home match against FC Bayern on January 27 (3.30 pm). Only the clash with SC Freiburg on February 25 at 7.30 p.m. will be played on a Sunday evening in the WWK ARENA.

