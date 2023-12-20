Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsskyjoshua kimmichvfl wolfsburgsoccerwolfsburggermanyfc bayern munichbundesligafc bayernmunichbavarialower saxonyleon goretzka

FC Bayern also without Kimmich and Goretzka in Wolfsburg

FC Bayern Munich will once again have to do without their national team players Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka for the last Bundesliga match of the year. Both midfielders were not fit in time for Wednesday evening's away game at VfL Wolfsburg (20:30/Sky) due to a flu-like infection.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
FC Bayern's final training session at the Säbener Straße training ground. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
FC Bayern's final training session at the Säbener Straße training ground. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - FC Bayern also without Kimmich and Goretzka in Wolfsburg

FC Bayern Munich will once again have to do without their national team players Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka for the last Bundesliga match of the year. Both midfielders were not fit in time for Wednesday evening's away game at VfL Wolfsburg (20:30/Sky) due to a flu-like infection.

With Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Noussair Mazraoui also injured, the Bundesliga runners-up have traveled to Wolfsburg with just 17 players. Among those on the bench are 18-year-old Noel Aseko and Matthijs de Ligt, who has only just recovered.

Match data FC Bayern Munich homepage VfL Wolfsburg homepage Team comparison

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest