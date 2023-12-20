Bundesliga - FC Bayern also without Kimmich and Goretzka in Wolfsburg

FC Bayern Munich will once again have to do without their national team players Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka for the last Bundesliga match of the year. Both midfielders were not fit in time for Wednesday evening's away game at VfL Wolfsburg (20:30/Sky) due to a flu-like infection.

With Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Noussair Mazraoui also injured, the Bundesliga runners-up have traveled to Wolfsburg with just 17 players. Among those on the bench are 18-year-old Noel Aseko and Matthijs de Ligt, who has only just recovered.

