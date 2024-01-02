Bundesliga - FC Augsburg begins preparations for the rest of the season

FC Augsburg have begun their brief preparations for the remainder of the Bundesliga season. Coach Jess Thorup reassembled his team on the pitch on Tuesday. The Dane, who took over from Enrico Maaßen at the end of October, also took part in a training game himself.

"The first half of the season was a rollercoaster ride, but despite this poor performance, we are heading in the right direction," said all-rounder Mads Pedersen after the botched final game of the year against VfB Stuttgart (0:3).

Thorup has ensured an upswing at FCA, which is set to continue in 2024. For Augsburg, the Bundesliga gets underway again with a cracker. On January 13, they will host unbeaten league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Source: www.stern.de