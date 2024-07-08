Soccer Bundesliga - FC Augsburg begins preparations for 14th Bundesliga season

The FC Augsburg begins its preparation for its 14th season in the Football-Bundesliga. Trainer Jess Thorup calls his pros back to training on Monday (10.30 am) after the summer break for the first time on the field. Already at the end of the previous week, fitness tests were on the schedule. New signings such as defender Keven Schlotterbeck (VfL Bochum) or striker Samuel Esedele, who came from the Portuguese First League relegated FC Vizela, were also present.

Thorup's team gets a new face, as the departure of captain Ermedin Demirovic, who is rumored to have cost around 20 million Euro transfer fee to VfB Stuttgart, is imminent. Defender Felix Uduokhai is also considered a transfer candidate.

The Augsburgers start the 62nd Bundesliga season in the penultimate August week with a home game against Werder Bremen. However, before that, there are high-profile tests against Premier League promoters Leicester City on August 3 and the nine-time French champions Olympique Marseille on August 10.

