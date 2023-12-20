Telecommunications - Faxes to be abolished in Bavaria

Bavaria's new Digital Minister Fabian Mehring (Free Voters) is planning a fax ban for the state's authorities. "Fax machines are no longer up to date and are a relic from another era," Mehring told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

For many people, fax machines have long been a symbol of backwardness in the digital transformation. "Our Bavaria is a high-tech state. We should therefore lead the way nationwide and be the first federal state to pull the plug on the fax in public administration," said Mehring.

The minister wants to present a catalog of measures to the Bavarian cabinet next year, according to which documents in Bavarian authorities should only be transmitted in digital form instead of by fax machine after a certain transition period, the newspaper continues.

According to the Free Voter politician, Bavaria is the first federal state that wants to ban fax machines from its authorities and administrations across the board. In the summer, the state government reported the number of fax machines in its administrations at just under 4,000.

Source: www.stern.de