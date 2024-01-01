World Darts Championship - Favorite van Gerwen surprisingly fails in the quarter-finals

Michael van Gerwen was unexpectedly eliminated from the World Darts Championship in London. The 34-year-old Dutchman surprisingly lost his quarter-final against England's underdog Scott Williams 3:5 and will therefore not win the World Championship title for the fifth year in a row.

Mighty Mike, as van Gerwen is known, had strolled through the tournament so far, winning eleven out of eleven possible sets in his first three matches.

The dream semi-final against England's Luke Humphries will also come to nothing. Van Gerwen put in a strange performance at Alexandra Palace. The 2014, 2017 and 2019 World Champion made several mistakes on the doubles in the first sets. However, his scoring also became weaker and weaker as the match progressed. Van Gerwen often didn't even hit the big singles numbers. The defeat against the unseeded Williams was the logical consequence.

The latter had caused a stir during the World Championship with a World War II comparison, but has since apologized several times. Before van Gerwen, he had already defeated three other seeded professionals in Danny Noppert, Martin Schindler and Damon Heta. The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday (20:30/Sport1 and DAZN).

