- Favorite Fürth doesn 't want a cup surprise in Mainz

After four first-round defeats in the last six years, SpVgg Greuther Fürth aims to avoid another upset in the DFB-Pokal. On Saturday (13:00 CET/Sky), the Franconians will visit Oberliga side TSV Schott Mainz, where they are clear favorites. "My team looks extremely focused," said coach Alexander Zorniger.

While Fürth is one of those clubs that lower-league teams can fancy their chances against in the DFB-Pokal "if a few things go their way," the coach noted. "But we don't want to let those things happen."

Zorniger announced that he doesn't plan to experiment much. New starting goalkeeper Nahuel Noll, for instance, will also play in the cup. However, summer signing Noel Futkeu will be missing due to a suspension carryover from last season.

Mainz, the underdog, is euphoric

TSV Schott Mainz, which is moving to the Bruchweg Stadium of Bundesliga side 1. FSV Mainz 05 for the cup highlight, believes in an upset. "We want to approach this with euphoria, annoy the big guys, decide the game in our favor, and pull off the sensation," said coach Samuel Horozovic.

