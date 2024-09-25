Fatman Scoop, a renowned American rapper, met his demise in this manner.

"Fatman Scoop, allegedly in good health, unexpectedly crumbled on stage during a gig in Connecticut towards the end of August. Subsequently, the renowned US rapper breathed his last in a hospital hours later. Recent developments now reveal the underlying reason behind his demise."

As per sources like Fox News, the rapper, known as Isaac Freeman III, succumbed to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. This condition arises when the heart has to battle against heightened resistance for an extended period. This condition, spurred by persistent high blood pressure, can result in heart-related complications such as heart failure, heart arrhythmias, stroke, and sudden cardiac death.

As per sources like Fox News, the rapper, known as Isaac Freeman III, succumbed to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. This condition arises when the heart has to battle against heightened resistance for an extended period. This condition, spurred by persistent high blood pressure, can result in heart-related complications such as heart failure, heart arrhythmias, stroke, and sudden cardiac death.

"Healthy and lively spirit"

It remains unclear whether the overweight artist was aware of his ailment. Following the unfortunate incident, his management asserted that Fatman Scoop had been flourishing in excellent health and high spirits only a few days prior. He had consumed an energy drink before the event, which was an unusual practice for him.

Videos record Fatman Scoop passing out unconscious at the DJ booth during the show at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut. According to "TMZ", he was resuscitated at the scene and subsequently transferred to a hospital.

Fatman Scoop was recognized as a pioneering figure in the 1990s New York hip-hop scene. He garnered fame through his contributions to hits like Missy Elliott's Grammy-winning "Lose Control" and Mariah Carey's "It's Like That". His song "Be Faithful" earned remarkable achievements in the UK and Irish charts. In recent times, Fatman Scoop frequently featured on TV shows.

Despite his management's claims of Fatman Scoop's good health and high spirits before his sudden collapse, the shocking deaths due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease have become increasingly common among musicians. This condition, often ignited by persistent high blood pressure, can lead to fatal consequences.

Regrettably, the bustling music industry has witnessed numerous untimely deaths due to heart-related issues, with Fatman Scoop adding to this tragic list.

