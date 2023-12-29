Skip to content
Fathers in Thuringia are treading water when it comes to receiving parental allowance

Many parents use parental allowance to bridge the wage gap after the birth of a child. The division of roles has been rather classic for years, as a look at the figures reveals.

There has been no movement in the distribution of parental allowance months in Thuringia for years. While mothers stayed at home from work for an average of 13.8 months in the first half of 2023 and received parental allowance, fathers received 2.9 months, according to the state administration office in Weimar. Five years previously, women had received 14.0 months of parental allowance, men 2.9 months. In order to receive the full 14 months of parental allowance, one of the partners must stay at home for at least two months.

According to the figures, the proportion of fathers who receive parental allowance at all has also stagnated and has been around a third since 2018. The proportion of fathers receiving parental allowance is highest in the district of Jena, according to the office. Where it is lowest is not known. The average processing time for a parental allowance application is currently 37 days.

The federal government is planning a reform of parental allowance for 2024. Accordingly, from April 1, only couples with an annual taxable income of 200,000 euros will receive the wage replacement benefit, with the limit falling to 175,000 euros on April 1, 2025. In addition, the joint receipt of parental allowance is to be limited to one month. Overall, however, the period of entitlement of 14 months will remain, which couples can divide up as they wish.

Source: www.stern.de

