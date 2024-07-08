Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsRhineland-PalatinateCrimeFrankenthalStart of negotiationsProcess (court)IndictmentRegional courtNeustadt (dosse)Public prosecutor's office

Father killed? - Indictment read out in manslaughter trial

A man dies in Neustadt in the Palatinate - at the hands of his son? And why? That's what the district court wants to find out in the trial against a 57-year-old man.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
A defendant has to stand trial for allegedly killing his father. (symbol optics)
A defendant has to stand trial for allegedly killing his father. (symbol optics)

Start of negotiations - Father killed? - Indictment read out in manslaughter trial

Before the Landgericht Frankenthal, a trial against a son who is accused of killing his father and almost completely severing his head, has begun. According to a court spokeswoman, the indictment was read out at the start of the trial.

The prosecution accuses the 57-year-old man from Neustadt/Weinstraße of first urging his father, who was lying in bed, to kill him and then nearly completely severing his head with a kitchen knife. The father is said to have died from a combination of asphyxiation and blood loss.

The prosecution initially charged the man with murder, but in the trial, it is now about manslaughter. After the statement of a forensic expert, it is not to be assumed that the victim "experienced the pain required for the murder beyond what is necessary". Therefore, the Chamber of Judges evaluated the act alleged by the prosecution as manslaughter. The defendant, who had not previously been convicted, is said to have confessed to the crime during his arrest.

The case is being heard at the Regional Court in Rhineland-Palatinate's city of Frankenthal. The public prosecutor's office in Neustadt (Weinstrasse) issued the indictment, which led to the start of negotiations. The defendant, originally charged with murder, now faces manslaughter charges following the testimony of a forensic expert.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public