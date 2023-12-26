Accident - Father distracted by crying child: car overturns
A young father lost control of his car on Christmas Day because he was distracted by his crying toddler. He initially drove off the grass verge near Heustreu in the Lower Franconian district of Rhön-Grabfeld, according to police on Tuesday. In an attempt to get back onto the road, the car overturned and came to rest on its roof. The 25-year-old and his two-year-old son were uninjured.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de