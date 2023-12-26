Skip to content
 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Accident - Father distracted by crying child: car overturns

A young father lost control of his car on Christmas Day because he was distracted by his crying toddler. He initially drove off the grass verge near Heustreu in the Lower Franconian district of Rhön-Grabfeld, according to police on Tuesday. In an attempt to get back onto the road, the car overturned and came to rest on its roof. The 25-year-old and his two-year-old son were uninjured.

Source: www.stern.de

